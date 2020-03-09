The BCYF Nazzaro Center, in collaboration with North End Against Drugs (NEAD), is piloting a sports night for ages 7-12 every Wednesday for the next six weeks.

The idea is to have our children more involved in fitness and being healthy. Some of the games or activities being considered are flag football, wiffle ball, ping pong tournament, basketball, kick ball, dodgeball, and/or volleyball.

In order to have an idea of how many children to expect on any given night, the Nazzaro Center is requiring pre-registration. The sign up sheet will be located on the bulletin board in the center’s lobby. Prior to signing up, all participants must be a member of the BCYF Nazzaro Center. There is no fee to be a member, but you MUST complete a BCYF registration form and code of conduct. Once completed, you will receive a card to be scanned every time you enter the center.

The weekly sports night schedule is below. Please note the dates for you child’s age:

March 11th: Ages 10-12

March 18th: Ages 7-9

March 25th: Ages 10-12

April 1st: Ages 7-9

April 8th: Ages 10-12

April 15th: Ages 7-9

A permission slip must be completed by every parent for their child. All children between the ages 7-9 are allowed to be dropped off, but a parent/guardian MUST return by 6 p.m. sharp—these children will not be allowed to leave on their own as detailed in the permission slip. Children ages 10-12 can be allowed (with parental permission) to be “walkers.” All of this information is detailed in the “Important Note” section of the permission slip.

Any questions can be sent to Steven Siciliano (steven.siciliano@boston.gov), Manny (manuel.montrond@boston.gov) or Laurie (laurie.delia@boston.gov).