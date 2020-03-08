Celebrating their 19th year in operation, the North End Music and Performing Arts Center’s (NEMPAC) Executive Board recently held their annual public meeting.

Covering intelligence found in the 2019 Annual Report, the public meeting also provided an opportunity for attendees to learn new details on the 48-50 Tileston Street project, insights on NEMPAC’s financial status, and the positive impact of community support, cross-collaboration, and contributions from local businesses.

NEMPAC served 1,450 students in 2019. A combined 874 patrons and community members attended Handel’s Messiah performed at Faneuil Hall, and The Opera Project’s seasonal offerings. The second season of Jazz in the Park, held at the Greenway’s Parcel 10 this past summer due to The Prado renovations, drew over 4,000 residents.

Key achievements this past year included the awarding of the Tileston St. building to NEMPAC, the installation of new signage at the current NEMPAC facility to increase visibility, a new school partnership expansion with Harvard Kent School in Charlestown, the acquisition of grants from the Charlestown Community Impact Fund Grant to support growth, as well as a 200K gift from the Commonwealth for NEMPAC’s Capital Campaign.

The creation of NEMPAC’s Vision Statement campaign: “Neighborhoods where music and performing arts fill the streets with creativity, spark connections, and inspire us to be our best selves,” was also discussed.

With the future in mind, NEMPAC’s timeline lists the following:

January 2020: NEMPAC submitted a grant to Massachusetts Cultural Council Facilities Fund requesting 150k in support for construction.

February/March 2020: Building permits finalized.

April 2020: NEMPAC will begin construction on 48-50 Tileston Street

Fall 2020: Grand Opening of the Tileston Music Center

The renovated Tileston Music Center will feature multi-use arts programming rooms, ground level community space for neighborhood gatherings, a keyboard lab, private and group instruction studios, and office space.

Architect rendering of possible design of the North End Music and Performing Arts Center.

Board President Dianne Royle praised the expertise and collaboration both within the NEMPAC as well as from North End residents, business owners, and other community organizations for their initiatives and efforts. This includes State Representative Aaron Michlewitz’s annual Cornhole Classic benefitting the Geraldine Marshall Scholarship Fund as well as support from individuals, such as Andrea & Arthur Waldstein.

Building on Royle’s feedback, NEMPAC Treasurer Carl Hall, speaking about the financial report, pointed out the generous and focused efforts of North End restaurants and other NEMPAC supporters stating, “It’s easy to write a check, but it’s different when you actually show up and help.”

Prospective Board Member Alex Senchak offered his views of NEMPAC, “The North End has always been historical in character, so the primary characteristics at first glance may appear to be geared solely toward preservation, but my family and I recently discovered that this isn’t the case. The North End is also about the organizations that are creating and doing dynamic community work—it’s quite inspiring.”

See the full 2019 NEMPAC Annual Report below (click to enlarge), and visit nempacboston.org for more information.