This young Eliot student and his mom have been sharing messages of hope with the local community by decorating the waterfront sidewalks!

Every morning the two have been writing messages of thanks and positivity to bring much needed smiles to passersby on the Atlantic Avenue sidewalk between Lewis Wharf and the Sail Loft. Mother Jade writes, “The North End is like a family. This is just a little way to show our neighbors we care.”

