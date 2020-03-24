Amanda Scott shares this photo from Commercial Street on Tuesday morning of a turkey getting some fresh air along the Freedom Trail.

Frank Ardito also spotted this turkey out for a morning stroll and wondered, “Was this North End visitor looking for takeout at Ducali Pizzeria?”

“Neighborhood Photo” is a regular feature on NorthEndWaterfront.com. Send in your photos using our Submit a Post form, via email to info@northendwaterfront.com or tag @northend.waterfront on Instagram. Please include a caption or story telling us about your photo.

See past neighborhood photo posts.