Nonno Jerry and grandson “Jackie Cannoli” crossed the Charlestown Bridge on the way back to their home in the North End at 5 p.m. on Tuesday. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the stay at home advisory, not a car was in sight during this normally high-traffic time.

“Neighborhood Photo” is a regular feature on NorthEndWaterfront.com. Send in your photos using our Submit a Post form, via email to info@northendwaterfront.com or tag @northend.waterfront on Instagram. Please include a caption or story telling us about your photo.

See past neighborhood photo posts.