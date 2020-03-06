When we walked by Salumeria Italiana on Richmond Street, Leo stopped in front and one of the guys said, “I know what he wants,” and came back with the aged prosciutto. I don’t think they realized it was his favorite and that he is from Verona. What a life!

Submitted by Frankie Boyer.

