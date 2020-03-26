Another sign of our changed world during the COVID-19 pandemic—JetBlue planes sit parked at Logan Airport. While JetBlue and other airlines are still operating, U.S. citizens have been advised to avoid all international travel and residents across the country have been asked to stay at home.

Photo submitted by Dr. Joseph Mendola.

