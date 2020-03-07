North End resident Bob Somerville shared this photo looking down Prince Street in the North End. About the scene Bob said,

“This isn’t a picture of some wonderfully historic city in Europe, this is my awesome neighborhood, the North End of Boston. It’s a dynamite destination for discovering American history, architecture; of course Italian food! Though gentrification has taken hold, it’s lovingly known as Boston’s Italian neighborhood. It’s so cool living here.”

