The North End/Waterfront Neighborhood Council March meeting began with a series of committee reports. Watch the full update in the video below or jump to points of interest using the timeline.

NEWNC President Brett Roman began the meeting with his president’s report. He opened with an update that council member Patrick Bova, previously chair of the public safety committee, will no longer be on the council due to scheduling conflicts. Roman thanked Bova for his work as part of NEWNC.

There will be two Harbor Garage redevelopment open houses on March 16 and 23, 2020 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. BPDA Board Room, 9th Floor, One City Hall Square, Boston, MA 02201.

The Downtown Development Scenarios are continuing their advisory group discussions with the next meeting being on March 18, also in room 900 at City Hall at 6 p.m.

The Nazzaro Center will be piloting a sports night for children ages 7-12 over the next six weeks. Read more and register your child.

North End baseball will be back beginning April 1. Games will be played in Charlestown and at the Boston Common. This is the last week for registration as teams will be selected on Monday, March 16. Visit neaabaseball.org to sign up.

The NEWNC election will take place in May. Candidate nomination forms can be picked up at the Nazzaro Center front desk. Any interested candidates must collect at least 40 signatures from North End residents 18 years or older and return the form to the Nazzaro Center by May 4th at 6 p.m. Candidates night will take place the following Monday, May 11, 2020. There are six seats available in the upcoming NEWNC election.

(3:38) Vice President John Pregmon read the updates from the public safety meeting.

(4:42) Carmine Guarino gave an update from the Greenway. The Greenway is currently hiring for internships and full-time positions. Conservancy Board member Kathryn Burton was recently named Mayor Walsh’s Chief of Staff. She was the North End/Waterfront’s representative on the Board. Burton was a nominee from State Rep. Aaron Michlewitz’s office and will be working with his office on a replacement.

(5:17) Brett Roman gave an update from the Harborfront Neighborhood Alliance. Boston Harbor Now is planning ferry service along the inner harbor that would connect Charlestown, East Boston, the Seaport, and the North End. To learn more about their study and proposal, visit BostonHarborNow.com and search from “Inner Harbor Connector.”

(6:49) Ashley Leo provided updates from the RUFF North End Dog Group. There will be a 2-week mandatory separation of the two levels at the Prince Street Dog Park. Dogs that are under 25lbs will use the upper level and dogs over 25lbs will use the lower level. The reason for the separation is a lack of responsibility by dog owners who are not paying attention or communicating with other humans in the park. The Richmond St. park will still be open to dogs of all sizes.

The next North End/Waterfront Neighborhood Council meeting will take place on Monday, April 13, 2020 at 7 p.m. at the Nazzaro Center, 30 N. Bennet Street.