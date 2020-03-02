Below is the construction look ahead for the North Washington Street Bridge Replacement Project as provided by the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) for the week of March 1-7, 2020.

Project Advisory: Charles River Dam Pedestrian Walkway Temporary Closure

Beginning on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 6 a.m. and continuing through Friday, March 6, 2020 at 6 p.m., the Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) will close the Charles River Dam Pedestrian Walkway for necessary maintenance at the DCR facility.

The work is weather dependent and may need to be rescheduled if the forecast changes.

The North Washington Street Bridge eastern sidewalk remains open and available to all pedestrians and cyclists with crossings at both Keany and City Squares.

Vessel traffic through the Charles River Dam locks will not be impacted and pedestrian patterns will be clearly marked.

Read more from MassDOT here and follow NorthEndWaterfront.com coverage of the bridge project by searching the tag N. Washington St. Bridge.Contact NorthWashingtonStreet@dot.state.ma.us with any questions or concerns.