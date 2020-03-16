Today is Monday, March 16 and if you are elderly and living in the local area, North End residents are available to help run essential errands and go grocery shopping during these difficult times, read more here.

Here’s what else you need to know for the week ahead…

5:30PM City Council Hearing: Coronavirus. This hearing will be limited to Councilors, staff, and panelists, as the Iannella Chamber will be closed to the public. It is highly encouraged that members of the public watch the hearing regarding the City of Boston’s preparedness for the coronavirus strain COVID-19 and participate remotely. This hearing will be broadcast live on Comcast 8/RCN 82/Verizon 1964 and can also be streamed at: boston.gov/city-council-tv.

6:00PM Cancelled: Book Launch “Voyage of Mercy”. **Due to concerns related to Covid-19 (corona virus), this event has been postponed. We will post the new date when available.), see additional details here.

6:00PM CANCELLED: Harbor Garage Redevelopment Open House. Following guidance issued by Mayor Walsh recommending the postponement or cancellation of public meetings with 25 people or more, the BPDA is postponing all BPDA-hosted public meetings regarding Article 80 development projects and planning studies until further notice, see additional details here.

6:00PM “Your Life, Your Legacy” Planning Ahead with Waterman-Langone Funeral Home. Join Waterman-Langone Funeral Home on Monday, March 16 at 6 p.m. to learn about planning ahead for your final tribute. Planning now will provide peace of mind for you and for those you love, see additional details here.



Notable News:

Governor Baker ordered all Massachusetts public and private schools to close for three weeks as well as restaurants and bars to close for dine-in and instead offer take-out services only, read more on NBC Boston.

Hanover St. on Saturday Night:

Plan your events with the Community Calendar:

Tuesday, March 17

St. Patrick’s & Evacuation Day. St. Patrick’s Day is a legal holiday in Boston (and all of Suffolk County) where it is also recognized with Evacuation Day. In recognition of Irish and Irish American culture, St. Patrick’s Day celebrations include prominent displays of the color green, eating and drinking, religious observances, and parades. Boston is America’s Most Irish City.

2:00PM City Council Hearing on Coronavirus. This hearing will be limited to Councilors, staff, and panelists, as the Iannella Chamber will be closed to the public. It highly encourage members of the public to view this hearing to evaluate the City of Boston’s preparedness for the coronavirus strain COVID-19

and participate in this hearing remotely. A discussion will focus on facilities and economic impact. This hearing will be broadcast live on Comcast 8/RCN 82/Verizon 1964 and can also be streamed at: boston.gov/city-council-tv.

4:30PM Book Discussion Club. Stop by the North End Library for the March book discussion club. March’s book is Henry, Himself (2019) by Stewart O’Nan. Copies can be picked up at the library’s front desk.

5:00PM CANCELLED: Wharf District Council Meeting. The Wharf District Council March meeting has been cancelled as a precautionary measure due to COVID-19.

Wednesday, March 18

5:30PM Oscar Wilde Film Series: The Importance of Being Earnest. Join the North End Library at 25 Parmenter Street for their Oscar Wilde Film Series featuring The Importance of Being Earnest.

7:00PM Cancelled: Renegade Women in Film & TV with Elizabeth Weitzman. This event has been cancelled. It may rescheduled in the future, in which case it will be added to this calendar on the new date.



