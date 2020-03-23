Today is Monday, March 23 at the Boston Bruins owner Jeremy Jacobs announced a coronavirus crisis plan on Saturday that established a $1.5 million fund to pay part-time arena employees, read more on Masslive.com.

Here’s what else you need to know for today…

1:00PM Virtual Public Hearing: COVID-19 Preparedness. Please see the following link to watch the Boston City Council hearing on Docket #0458, Order for a hearing to evaluate the City of Boston’s preparedness for the coronavirus strain COVID-19 live stream: https://www.boston.gov/departments/city-council/watch-boston-city-council-tv

5:45PM Postponed: North End Against Drugs Family Dinner/Talk. This event has been postponed due to COVID-19. It will be rescheduled.

6:00PM Cancelled: Harbor Garage Redevelopment Open House. Following guidance issued by Mayor Walsh recommending the postponement or cancellation of public meetings with 25 people or more, the BPDA is postponing all BPDA-hosted public meetings regarding Article 80 development projects and planning studies until further notice.

Notable News:

Dan Faneuf, lawyer and former actor and comedian at Improv Asylum in the North End, has donated $25,000 to cover the salaries of the actors in both the Boston and New York locations during the Coronavirus crisis, read more on The Boston Globe.

Tuesday, March, 24

5:30PM Speak for the Trees Event – new online location. No Need to LEAF the house reception to learn about how you can get involved in Speak for the Trees’ efforts to preserve and grow Boston’s urban forest, see additional details here.

Thursday, March 26

6:00PM POSTPONED: Save the Harbor Gala at the Seaport Hotel. This event has been postponed. It has been rescheduled for October 20, 2020.



From the Community:

The family of the late Giovanna “Jeanie” Lanza, wish to express their deep appreciation to the countless family, friends, colleagues and government officials who have offered such kind support and messages of sympathy and compassion in our time of need, continue reading.

