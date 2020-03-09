Today is Monday, March 9 and the Friends of the Public Garden launched an Instagram photo contest to celebrate 50 years of caring for Boston’s historics three Parks – the Public Garden, Boston Common, and Commonwealth Avenue Mall, read more about the contest here.

Here’s what else you need to know for today…

6:00PM City Hall Plaza Renovation Community Meeting. The Boston Planning & Development Agency invites the surrounding community to hear updates regarding the City Hall Plaza Renovation and to discuss a Minor Modification to the Government Center Urban Renewal Plan Mass No. R-35 allowing for “community space” to be added as Land Use and Building Requirements for parcel 11, see additional details here.

7:00PM NEWNC Monthly Meeting at Nazzaro Center. Stop by 30 N Bennet Street for the North End Waterfront Neighborhood Council’s monthly Meeting, see additional information here.

Notable News:

The highly-anticipated opening of Boston’s first recreational marijuana dispensary is today and the city is expecting a backup of lines, traffic chaos and confusion. Pure Oasis in Dorchester is set to open at 11AM at 430 Blue Hill Ave, read more on Boston.com.

Hanover St. Hot Dog Stant Circa 1937:

Plan your events with the Community Calendar:

Tuesday, March 10

6:30PM FOCCP Monthly Meeting at Mariner’s House. Stop by 11 North Square on the 2nd floor for the Friends of Christopher Columbus Park monthly meeting, see additional details here.

Wednesday, March 11

5:30PM Oscar Wilde Film Series: The Picture of Dorian Gray (1945). Stop by the North End Library for a screening of The Picture of Dorian Gray from 1945. The movie is about a corrupt young man who somehow keeps his youthful beauty, but a special painting gradually reveals his inner ugliness to all.

5:30PM Friends of the NE Library Meeting. Stop by 25 Parmenter Street and join the Friends of the North End Library for their monthly meeting.

6:00PM One Waterfront Panel. This first event in the Boston Society of Architect’s speaker series will examine real-world examples of practical, effective, and thoughtful community engagement during open space development and programming, see additional details here.

From the Community:

March is National Nutrition Month, the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics celebrates this annually. As part of their campaign, they invite the public to focus on the importance of making informed food choices and developing sound eating and physical activity habits, continue reading.

Need to submit a post? Great, start here!

Keep up with what’s happening on the Events Calendar.

Did we miss something? Add it to the comments below. Follow @northend.waterfront on Instagram and tag #northend or #bostonwaterfront to have your photo featured!

*Become a Patron (Rewards!)* or *Make a One-Time Contribution*

Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable to our local organization. It only takes a minute. Thank you.