Today is Monday, March 30 and local comedian Ben Alper says, “Boston Mayor Marty Walsh announced suspension of parking tickets or towing for street cleaning. Also, street cleaners have been ordered to slow down and continuously sing “Happy Birthday” twice.”



Here’s what else you need to know for the week ahead…

6:00PM Canceled: Harbor Garage Redevelopment Meeting #2. Following guidance issued by Mayor Walsh recommending the postponement or cancellation of public meetings with 25 people or more, the BPDA is postponing all BPDA-hosted public meetings regarding Article 80 development projects and planning studies until further notice.

Notable News:

With the stay-at-home advisory in place until April 7, and may expect it to last longer, Eater Boston has pulled together a Boston-area guide for safe shopping and updates on grocery delivery services, meal kits, senior hours at stores and more, read more here.

Preferred Quarantine Station:

Plan your events with the Community Calendar:

Tuesday, March 31

6:30PM 10 on 10: Women in the Workforce | Old North Speaker Series. This event has been converted to an online webinar and conversation format. Join Old North for a virtual celebration of influential women past and present! Hear from ten powerhouse women working in Boston today as they each offer a 5-minute spotlight presentation on a visionary woman from Massachusetts history, see additional details here.

Wednesday, April 1

POSTPONED: Books in Bloom. This event has been postponed out of precautionary measures around COVID-19.

Tony Demarco Win World’s Welterweight Title – April 1, 1955.

1:00PM CANCELED: “Books in Bloom” Library Open House. ALL BOOKS IN BLOOM EVENTS HAVE BEEN CANCELED DUE TO THE CV-19 OUTBREAK.

From the Community:

Quarantine. Shelter in place. Fear. A reduction in human contact is hard enough, imagine being in your formative years. Imagine wanting to see your friends and can’t fully understand it beyond making someone sick. Imagine you have bundled up energy and need to burn some off. Being a parent during this time is hard. Being a kid must be both frustrating and confusing. We all need a little more warmth and kindness during this time. That’s where I want to expand an idea—rainbows, continue reading.



Need to submit a post? Great, start here!

Keep up with what’s happening on the Events Calendar.

