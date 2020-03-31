State officials extended the emergency order closing of non-essential businesses through May 4th and announced several updates related to the COVID-19 outbreak. In addition, the Department of Public Health’s Stay-At-Home Advisory remains in effect.

Hotels, motels, and short-term rentals may now only be used for efforts related to fighting COVID-19, like front line health workers or individuals, or for Massachusetts residents who have been otherwise displaced from their residences.

Officials are signaling Massachusetts may see a surge in coronavirus cases between April 7 and April 14th.

For full details on the essential services extension order, list of categories of essential services, related FAQ and other guidance and announcements, see: www.mass.gov/covid-iwmp