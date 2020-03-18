A fundraiser to support the Neighborhood Network Center (NNC) Inc., a 501c organization that creates and promotes a culture of wellness, vitality, and success in the Roxbury and Dorchester, was held in early March at the North End’s Massimino’s Cucina Italiana, sponsored by owner Paul D’Amore.

The NNC sponsors a six-week summer enrichment program, started in 2015 as the first Children’s Defense Fund Freedom Schools program site in Boston. The program currently serves over 200 youth and their families. The youth take part in an integrated reading curriculum, onsite activities in the creative arts, health and fitness, and science/technology, and field trips to local cultural attractions.

Photos courtesy of Paul D’Amore.