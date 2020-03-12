In attempts to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) and keep North End/Waterfront community members safe, many local businesses and centers have announced temporarily closures.

The following list is a developing summary that will be updated. If you know of other closures that should be added, please contact us or write it in the comments section below.

Eliot K-8 Innovation School is closed beginning March 12 through March 18. All three campuses are expected to reopen on on March 19.

North End Music & Performing Arts Center (NEMPAC) is suspending all classes and lessons through Friday, March 20 and plans to reopen on Saturday, March 21.

I AM Books, located at 189 North Street, is closed beginning March 12 with plans to reopen on March 27.

Boston Athenaeum will close at 11:30 a.m. on March 12 with plans to reopen on Monday, March 16.

Old State House and Old South Meeting House, both under the direction of Revolutionary Spaces, will be closed beginning March 13 until further notice.

Boston by Foot Public Tours are cancelled for the month of March.

Museum of Science is cancelling all visits and events, including public admissions and programming, through April 3, 2020.

Many local events and meetings have been cancelled or postponed. Please visit our community calendar for an update on all events.

Here at NorthEndWaterfront.com, we strive to provide up-to-date information as this situation continues to evolve rapidly. We wish all our community members good health and safety during this turbulent time.