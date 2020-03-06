For this week’s puzzle, it’s a night photo from the unique Cleveland Place in Boston’s North End.

*Rotating pieces! SELECT each piece first, then rotate it to the proper orientation. (With Touch: TAP on the piece and select right or left; With Mouse: CLICK on the piece first to select it, then right-click to rotate).

Move and drag the pieces around just like a regular jigsaw puzzle. When two pieces are connected, they will click together. If you are “missing” a piece, move the other pieces aside to look behind them.

Helpful guides can be found in the lower left icons.

Challenge yourself to solve the puzzle in the shortest amount of time!