On Monday, March 23, Governor Baker issued an emergency order requiring all employers that do not provide “COVID-19 Essential Services” to close their physical workplaces and facilities to workers, customers, and the public from Tuesday, March 24, at 12 p.m. (noon) until Tuesday, April 7 at noon.

Exempt industries include: healthcare, public safety, groceries and take-out restaurants, utilities and infrastructure and other essential services. The Order also limits gatherings to 10 people during the state of emergency, a reduction from the 25-person limit established in an earlier order.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health is issuing a two-week stay-at-home advisory outlining self-isolation and social distancing protocols. Pharmacies, grocery stores, restaurant take-out and delivery, and parks will remain open for passive activities (no groups or sports).

777 total cases as of Monday 3/23/20 (up 131 from Sunday*)

9 deaths (up 4 from Sunday*)

Total people tested in Massachusetts: 8,922 (2,918 newly reported tests since Sunday)

Boston cases:

133 total cases as of 3/23/20

as of 3/23/20 15 recovered

2 deaths

Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh has hired a consulting firm headed by retired Army general Stanley McChrystal to review the city’s emergency plans.