Tuesday, March 3, is the Massachusetts presidential primary when voters will cast their vote for who they want to see on the November ballot.
Get out and vote! Polling locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. These are the polling locations serving most North End / Waterfront residents:
- Christopher Columbus Apartments, 145 Commercial Street (Precinct 1)
- Nazzaro Community Center, 30 North Bennett Street (Precincts 2 & 3)
- Casa Maria Apartments, 130 Endicott St. (Precinct 4, formerly was 41 N. Margin St. – KoC)
- Harbor Towers / Rowes Wharf / Downtown (Precinct 6) votes at City Hall
Not sure which precinct you’re in? Enter your street address here to find out!
Voters enrolled in a political party will be provided the primary ballot for that party at the polls. Voters registered as independent may choose which primary they want to vote in when they arrive at their polling place.
The following candidates will appear on the Democratic presidential primary ballot:
- Deval Patrick
- Amy Klobuchar
- Elizabeth Warren
- Michael Bennet
- Michael Bloomberg
- Tulsi Gabbard
- Cory Booker
- Julian Castro
- Tom Steyer
- Bernie Sanders
- Joseph Biden
- John Delaney
- Andrew Yang
- Pete Buttigieg
- Marianne Williamson
The following candidates will appear on the Republican presidential primary ballot:
- Donald Trump
- William Weld
- Joe Walsh
- Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente
Additionally, visit the Secretary of State website to view the libertarian candidates and green-rainbow candidates. Party ward and town committees are also elected at the presidential primaries every four years. Read more about ward and town committees here.
If you are voting by absentee ballot, be sure to submit an application by March 2, 2020 at 12 p.m. by mail or in person at the Election Department in City Hall. In person absentee voting is available in the Election Department during regular business hours as well as on Saturday, February 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. If voting absentee by mail, the completed ballot must be received by 8 p.m. on Election Day to be counted.
Visit www.boston.gov/departments/election for more information. Sample ballots from the Secretary of State website are displayed below.
I will happily be voting on Tuesday. Make sure you vote blue!
They don’t have open elections here. You are restricted by party registration.
It’s a PRIMARY, not the general election. If you register as unenrolled then you can pick which party’s primary you will vote for but you cannot do more than one. It is not just a Massachusetts thing it is a NATIONAL thing. What’s your point?
Some states have open primary elections which allow registered Independants to vote within one party’s primary. Massachusetts only allows people belonging to the party to vote in primaries.
Joyce Today means a lot too maybe not for Mr. Donald and Republicans but the ballot also includes the North End which is “A Massachusetts thing” I would think it’s a good idea to just pick a group. North End can use help a lot with stuff.
No Thank you Boston Strong
I’ve got to laugh. The Boston Globe is predicting Bernie Sanders to beat Elizabeth Warren in Massacusetts. She will come rolling into Super Tuesday with zip delegates and never getting to 10% in any primary. On Tearful Wednesday she might be in the same shape. All that money that she raised, does she get to keep it?
Warren AKA Dana Carveys SNL character the church lady is finished. She flipped on Medicare for all, after preaching against accepting PAC money , she just accepted it.When she was reelected to the Senate she said she had no intention of running for President. Now she has to kiss up to Sanders in the hope he wins the nomination and selects her as his VP running mate.
Flipped is the operative word. Let’s face it, failed senators run for President. Gets worse on Tuesday when Bloomberg enters. He asked a great question of Sanders in the debate (no body wastes their time any more taking shots at Warren); how come you haven’t sold any of this to anyone in the Senate. Same could be asked of Warren. After all the Democratic Senate elected Shummer as their minority leader, not Sander or Warren. They weren’t even considered. And Shummer reports to Jamie Dimon. So much for their Socialist agenda.