Five middle school students from Boston’s Eliot School, located in the North End, were selected to participate in the 74th Boston Public School Region VI Citywide Science Fair, held last week at Northeastern University.

Thousands of students across the city participate in their school level fairs and the “best of the best” are invited to display their exhibits and compete at the Citywide Science Fair.

Not only did the Eliot have three projects displayed, one team will move on to the State Science Fair! Mia and Josephine received 3rd place honors in the Junior Division and will compete in the state fair in May. Eliot super scientists Rahul, Hossam, and Sophie also participated in the citywide fair. Sophie received Honorable Mention in the Junior Division.

Eliot Principal Traci Griffith expressed the school’s pride in the students’ hard work saying, “Congratulations to our super scientists! Go Team Eliot!”

Photos courtesy of the Eliot School.