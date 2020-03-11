The Eliot K-8 Innovation School and the North End Music & Performing Arts Center (NEMPAC) recently presented the first annual “Eliot Ensembles Concert,” an event highlighting the performances of the Eliot Band, Eliot Music Ensemble, and Eliot Choir programs that were clapped along by a warm audience of family and friends.

This performance celebrated the hard work of all the students and instructors, as well as the 10-year strong partnership between the Eliot K-8 Innovation School and the North End Music & Performing Arts Center. The Eliot School and NEMPAC began a partnership in 2010 to provide Eliot students with in-school music education to Grades K-2, in addition to after-school Eliot Band, Eliot Music Ensemble, and Eliot Choir. The Eliot Upper School program is solely funded by EdVestors BPS Arts Expansion Grant and the Liberty Mutual Foundation.

The Eliot School’s mission to provide a well-rounded education and NEMPAC’s mission of #MusicForAll clearly complement each other. The after-school music programs at the Eliot School, run by NEMPAC, have seen tremendous blooming in the past couple of years, and this concert was the perfect vehicle for the Eliot School and NEMPAC communities to experience the growth and progress of these educational programs.

The concert also featured alumni of the Ensemble and Band programs—a wonderful treat for the audience to see former students flourish!

The “Eliot Ensembles Concert” was coordinated by NEMPAC Educational Programs Director, Allie Meek-Carufel and Eliot/NEMPAC Artistic Director and Instructor, Stefano Marchese—who leads all three music programs. The event was also possible thanks to the NEMPAC teaching artists, and staff members from the Eliot School and NEMPAC.