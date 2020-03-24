District One City Councilor Lydia Edwards, representing the North End, East Boston, and Charlestown, shared the latest COVID-19 guidance from the state, as well as resources related to unemployment, small business support, and emergency childcare centers measures in her latest newsletter.

Friends,

As we adapt to difficult times and grapple with new social norms, it’s critical we take a moment to admire the spirit of solidarity. Across Boston, we’ve seen residents step up to distribute food, take care of our families and friends, translate materials, identify community needs and strategize about how best to support one another.

Many in our community are struggling at this time. My whole team joined city staff and volunteers to support multi-lingual outreach across Boston on Saturday, and we’ll continue to reach out and take your emails and calls during this crisis.

I also wanted to make sure you had seen the latest guidance from the state. Starting Tuesday, March 23rd at noon, the Governor has directed all non-essential businesses to close, and prohibited gathering of more than 10 people. Businesses that are exempt are here, and there are also instructions for how to request designation as an “essential service.” Grocery stores and restaurants giving take-out or delivery are still going to be open, pharmacies are open, and public transit will continue to run.

In this newsletter, you’ll find a number of resources related to unemployment, small business support, and emergency childcare centers measures the state is pursuing. In addition, I want to encourage anyone experiencing consumer protection issues or with a workplace or workers’ rights complaint to contact the Attorney General’s office.

For those with the means to do so, our local retailers and restaurants could also use our support. This column in North End Waterfront makes a few targeted suggestions for how to support local business from a distance! Consider buying delivery, purchasing a gift card, or shopping online to keep community business going (please take precautions with any in-person visits even for businesses that remain open).

Again – thank you to our brave health care professionals, first responders, public safety officials as well as service workers, commercial cleaners, and anyone else on the front lines battling COVID-19 to keep us safe. We are grateful to you and your service in protecting us all.

Lydia Edwards

Boston City Councilor

District One

Read the full newsletter here.