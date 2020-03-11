As Boston residents went to the polls during last Tuesday’s Presidential Primary, thousands voted down ballot to elect a new Ward Committees throughout the Commonwealth. In Boston’s Ward Three, 35 men and women were elected to a four-year term.

Registered Democrats in Ward 3 also held a caucus at the Nazzaro Community Center on Saturday March 7 to elect 30 delegates to attend the 2020 Massachusetts Democratic Nominating Convention. The Convention will be held on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at the Tsongas Center at UMass Lowell. Democrats from across the Commonwealth will gather to discuss party priorities and vote on candidates for the US Senate ahead of the September primary.

Elected Ward Three Democratic Committee

Aaron Michlewitz, Jason Aluia, Blake Webber, Patrick Packy Lyons, Karen Ventola D’Amico, Luigi G. Natale, John Pregmon, Nicholas Scimeca, Michael Bonetti, Kathryn Burton, Elizabeth Corcoran-Hunt, Tina Abate, Mary Ann D’Amato, Francine Gannon, James Gannon, Bill Ferullo, Janine Coppola, Kathy Carangelo-D’Amore, Provie DiGirolamo, Marc Hymovitz, Maria Michelwitz, Stephen Passacantilli, Maria Lanza, Frank Ulip, Conor Finley,Christopher Betke, Daniel Toscano, Dino DiFronzo, James Chan, Bob DelloRusso, Daniel Passacantilli, Stephen Chan, Ross Levanto, Sally Strniste, Joanne Hayes-Rines

Delegates Elected at Caucus

Maryann D’Amato, Janine Coppola, Meghan Bragg, Luigi G. Natale, Lauren Nelson, Kathryn Burton, Elizabeth Corcoran-Hunt, Stephen Passacantilli, Daniel Toscano, Christopher Breen, Ross Levanto, Maria Michlewitz, Blake Webber, Dino DiFronzo, Naomi Alberly, Michael Bonetti, James Chan, Marc Hymovitz, Dominique Salogar, Olivia Olivia Costa Scimeca, Maria Lanza, Conor Finley, Patrick Packy Lyons, John Pregmon, Tina Abate. Robert DelloRusso, Bonnie McGilpin, Sal Bartolo, Darlene Romano, Cheri Hill.