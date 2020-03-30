*Sponsored Post*

Boston Public Market (BPM)’s pop up Outdoor Market is open as the BPM strives to continue to be a resource for our community with fresh, local food and to support our small business vendors!

Outdoor Market Details

Days: Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday

Time: 11AM – 3PM

Location: Outdoor Plaza (along Surface Road) at 100 Hanover Street by Haymarket Station

While the above is subject to change based on weather and circumstances, the BPM will continue to offer regular updates on scheduling and vendors via their Instagram each morning the Outdoor Market is expected to open. For the safety of everyone, all stalls will be arranged six feet apart and a hand washing station will be provided.

Additionally, online ordering and delivery service remains available, with same or next-day delivery available for most.

