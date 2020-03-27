The North End/Waterfront Neighborhood Council (NEWNC) is building a listing of North End restaurants and cafes, shops and boutiques, liquor stores, animal and child care services, etc. that are open and offering services during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The goal is to have a go-to listing of businesses so that the community can support each other. As such, please share this poll with your fellow North End/Waterfront business owners and residents impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak.

(Please note: if your business is currently closed, kindly respond with any relevant information regarding approximate date of reopening, how to help by purchasing gift cards, etc., and/or with any important information you’d like to share.) Doing so will help provide the most accurate and up-to-date information for our residents, so they may continue to support our local businesses.

Once the survey is filled out, it will populate into the following list that will be updated on a continual basis and be available for everyone to view.

Thank you to both residents and businesses for helping each other during these difficult times!

Your neighbors at the North End / Waterfront Neighborhood Council (NEWNC)