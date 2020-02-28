This week’s top posts on NorthEndWaterfront.com featured development, housing, businesses, government, dining and more! Read on below to see the most popular articles from the past week.

Epsilon Partners requested a deferral for their Zoning Board of Appeal (ZBA) hearing regarding the conversion of St. Leonard’s Rectory at 14 N. Bennet St. to residential units. Attorney Daniel Toscano, representative for Epsilon Partners, cited ongoing concerns from the community as the reasoning behind the deferral. Read more here.

Katie Forde from Boston’s Office of Housing Stability (OHS) gave a presentation about resources and tenants rights at the February North End/Waterfront Residents’ Association (NEWRA) meeting. Forde spoke about tenants’ rights, eviction cases, and emergency housing support. Watch the video here.

Mayor Walsh signed an executive order to establish new, rigorous ethical standards for Boston’s Zoning Board of Appeal (ZBA). The goal of the order is to strengthen public confidence in the ZBA by increasing the level of transparency, accountability, and integrity, as well as improve functions and efficiencies. Read more here.

The new Chase Bank located at 48 Salem Street celebrated its official ribbon cutting on Tuesday, February 25, finalizing their position as an addition to the North End community. The bank fills the vacant storefront at the corner of Salem and Cross Streets, formerly Peet’s Coffee. Read more and see photos here.

A total of 24 eateries from the North End/Waterfront and Beacon Hill are participating in this year’s Dine Out Boston, sponsored by the Greater Boston Convention and Visitors Bureau (GBCVB) and American Express. Through March 1-6 and March 8-13, diners will have numerous choices to enjoy the finest dining coupled with significant savings. Read more here.

Editor’s Choice

The BCYF Nazzaro Center and North End Against Drugs (NEAD) recently sponsored a trip to the Nashoba Valley Tubing Park. Over thirty families and friends participated in the event. Read more and see photos here.