North Street Grille continues to host “Neighborhood Night” on the first Thursday of each month to support North End neighborhood nonprofit agency programs. The March event will take place on March 5 and will benefit North End Against Drugs (NEAD).

North Street Grille’s Neighborhood Nights have been a big hit, raising thousands of dollars for local community groups over the past year. In addition to NEAD, benefiting groups have included the ABCD Neighborhood Service Center and the North End Music & Performing Arts Center (NEMPAC).

