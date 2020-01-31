This week’s top posts on NorthEndWaterfront.com featured schools, community events, businesses, development, arts, music and more! Read on below to see the most popular articles from this past week.

The Eliot K-8 School celebrated the Lunar New Year this week with a parade through the streets of Boston’s North End. Lower School students at the Charter Street building prepared their dragon costumes, face masks and noisemakers; and intermediate school students came out to cheer. See photos here.

North End Against Drugs (NEAD) held a successful benefit dinner on Monday, January 20, at Domenic’s Restaurant on Salem St., raising nearly $5,000 to support NEAD’s work in the community. Read more and see photos here.

Sam Adams new tap room at Faneuil Hall, hosting a soft opening this weekend, will have 20 beers on tap, offering patrons the expected staples like Boston Lager, Boston Brick Red, Sam ‘76, and also a dozen brews unique to the new Faneuil Hall location. Read more here.

With the multi-phase South Station Air Rights Project set to begin construction later this month, members of the project team held an open house to present project plans, a proposed timeline, and an opportunity for the public to ask questions and share concerns. Read more here.

Internationally renowned organist Leonardo Ciampa performed a concert of Italian organ music at St. Leonard Church on January 26th showcasing the church’s new pipe organ. Installed last spring by the Peragallo Pipe Organ Company of New Jersey, the organ contains over 1,000 pipes. Read more here.

Editor’s Choice

Longtime North End resident Jimmy Gannon was recently presented with the Good Neighbor Recognition Award for his efforts in keeping the North End neighborhood clean. Read more here.